Making full use of his form, Sameer Minhas came to the party for the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team in the ongoing IND U19 vs PAK U19 Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final, scoring a sensational hundred. Opening the innings, Minhas struck a 71-ball hundred, laced with 12 fours and four sixes against a formidable India Under-19 cricket team bowling attack. This is Minhas's second century in this competition, having already scored a stunning 177 in the Pakistan U19 vs Malaysia U19 match. The 19-year-old is also the leading run-getter in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025, with over 300 runs from five matches, including the ongoing summit clash. IND U19 vs PAK U19 U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Toss Report and Playing XI: India Win Toss, Opts To Field

Sameer Minhas Slams Sensational Hundred

SAMEER MINHAS 🔥🛐 pic.twitter.com/RnFV1MLrbt — We are Winning WORLD CUP 26 (@Depressed_Dani_) December 21, 2025

