Dubai [UAE], December 21: The Indian U19 team won the toss and elected to field first against arch-rivals Pakistan U19 team in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup at Dubai on Sunday.

India is entering the finals with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka U19 in the semifinals, while Pakistan also achieved an eight-wicket win against Bangladesh U19 to set up this marquee clash at Dubai. Heartfelt Moment Goes Viral As Mother Coaches Son From Stands; Batter Obliges With Textbook Cover Drive During UAE U19 vs PAK U19 U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

In the previous clash between these two sides, Aaron George (85 in 88 balls, with 12 fours and a six) and Kanishk Chauhan (46 in 46 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took India U19 to 240 in 46.1 overs, with three-fers from Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan. In reply, Pakistan was bundled out for just 150 in 41.2 overs. Huzaifa Ahsan (70 in 83 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) fought for Pakistan, but Deepesh Devendran (3/16) and Kanishk (3/33) proved to be a class apart.

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)