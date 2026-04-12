Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Following a match-winning century for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), opener Sanju Samson spoke candidly about dealing with failures and the trust shown in him by the franchise, saying it motivated him to deliver a special performance against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Saturday.

Samson created history by becoming the first player to score centuries for three different Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, securing his first century for CSK after two tons for Rajasthan Royals and a century for Delhi Capitals (DC). Before this knock, Samson had a lean start to his campaign after the T20 World Cup 'Player of the Tournament' campaign, scoring three single-digit scores. However, Samson repaid the faith shown in him with a sensational century at Chepauk, the seventh of his T20 career.

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Speaking during the post-match presentation, he said, "It really means a lot, I think. To be very honest. I think the trust they showed in me, I think having that trade, I think it was a very responsible kind of a feeling that I need to put on a show. I need to stand up and say, "Okay, we are still in the tournament. And luckily, everything came off very nicely, I think. As you rightly said, it is not easy to start off the tournament like this in a different franchise, but it never felt like it is a different franchise."

"I think it is like coming to another home. I think people are so sweet, so nice. And everyone is so calm and relaxed. Even losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds today. I think that shows how much the franchise is like and that really connects with the person I am," he added.

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Reflecting on his struggles, Samson said that he has failed a lot, and they have helped in making a comeback by making him go harder or changing his game plan.

"I think I am 31 years old, and I have spent a lot of time in this sport. So I need to know what my basics are. So I think the basics are to get in mentally in a different zone and also physically do your basics right. I think as a batsman, just looking for the ball coming out of nicely from the bowlers, and so all those things. So we did some really good sessions the day before with our supporting staff, and very happy things have come nicely for us," he said.

Speaking on his stand with U19 World Cup-winning skipper Ayush Mhatre, Samson hailed the youngster's maturity.

"I think it is very important to have a really great partnership in this format. So Ayush, it never looked like he is just coming out of under-19. He has showed so much maturity. I think he was hitting those things. It's also calculative. So that shows the amount of character and clarity he has in his batting," he signed off.

On a concluding note, Samson dedicated his century to head coach Stephen Fleming, acknowledging the backing from the team management.

Finally, CSK have got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home. Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs. In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was pretty much it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly.

With the win, CSK moved to ninth place with one win and three losses, while DC remained fourth with two wins and two losses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)