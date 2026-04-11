Fact Check: Did LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Gift Mukul Choudhary INR 4.10 Cr Mercedes-Benz After Heroics Against KKR?

A viral social media claim suggesting that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka gifted youngster Mukul Choudhary a Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth INR 4.10 crore (£400,000 approx.) has taken the internet by storm. The rumour surfaced following Choudhary’s sensational match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match on Thursday. Mukul Choudhary Instagram Followers Skyrocket After Heroic IPL 2026 Knock vs KKR.

Choudhary, a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, became an overnight sensation after steering LSG to an improbable three-wicket victory. Chasing a target of 182, Choudhary smashed an unbeaten 54 off just 27 deliveries, including seven massive sixes, after which social media buzzed about Goenka gifting the young batter a luxury car.

User Shares Fake News About LSG Owner Gifting Mukul Choudhary Mercedes-Benz

🚨 Sanjiv Goenka Gifts ₹4.10 Cr Mercedes-Benz to Mukul Chaudhary After Historic Knock vs KKR 🚨 After a historic knock against KKR, Mukul Chaudhary became the hero for LSG. Batting at No. 8, he smashed 54 off 27 balls with 7 sixes and turned the game around with a match-winning… pic.twitter.com/G10GfTJ34d — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 11, 2026

Did LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Gift Mukul Choudhary INR 4.10 Cr Mercedes-Benz?

Despite the widespread circulation of the 'gift' story on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), there has been no official confirmation from the Lucknow Super Giants management or Sanjiv Goenka himself. Who Is Mukul Choudhary? Know All About LSG Batter After His Match Winning Knock vs KKR in IPL 2026

The claim appears to be an unverified social media rumour typical of the viral 'hype' following breakout IPL performances. While Goenka is known for rewarding excellence, a gift of this magnitude has not been formally announced, and research suggests the post originated from fan accounts looking to capitalise on the youngster’s sudden fame.

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Fact check

Claim : LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Gifted Mukul Choudhary INR 4.10 Cr Mercedes-Benz After Heroics Against KKR Conclusion : This is fake claim as no official statement has been released by LSG or Sanjiv Goenka. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).