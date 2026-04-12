Inter Miami CF returns to their new home, Nu Stadium, tonight to face the New York Red Bulls in a pivotal Eastern Conference MLS 2026 fixture. For Inter Miami, Lionel Messi confirmed to lead the "Herons" as they look to secure their first victory at the new venue and climb toward the top of the league standings. This marks the second competitive match at Miami's Nu Stadium. The inaugural fixture at the venue ended in a 2-2 draw against Austin FC, leaving the home supporters eager for a maiden win. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Red Bull New York MLS 2026 Match?

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Red Bull New York, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

The match will be broadcast exclusively on a global scale via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. Unlike standard league matches, this historic fixture will not be available on traditional cable networks in the UK or US.

The match will be streamed live via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. While this is a subscription-based service, Apple TV frequently designates selected fixtures as Free Matches of the Week. Indian viewers should check the Apple TV app home screen prior to kick-off to see if this historic stadium opener has been made available for free viewing. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr Come Together for LEGO’s Viral FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls Tournament MLS 2026 (Regular Season) Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 19:30 ET (05:00 AM IST, April 12) Venue Nu Stadium, Miami Live Stream (IND) Apple TV (MLS Season Pass) Key Players Lionel Messi (MIA), Julian Hall (RBNY) Referee Joseph Dickerson

Inter Miami vs Red Bull New York Team News

Inter Miami enter the match in stable form, currently on a five-match unbeaten run. Lionel Messi, who has already tallied six goals this season, remains the focal point of Javier Mascherano's attack alongside Luis Suárez. The team currently sits fourth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the leaders by just two points.

The New York Red Bulls arrive in Miami following an impressive 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati. Managed by Michael Bradley, the visitors have been boosted by the emergence of 17-year-old Julian Hall, who has scored five goals in the opening stages of the campaign. The Red Bulls currently occupy seventh place but have struggled defensively, conceding 13 goals so far this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 04:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).