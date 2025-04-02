New Delhi [India] April 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has received approval from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to resume wicket-keeping duties after participating in the team's first three matches in IPL 2025 solely as a specialist batter.

Samson had been playing as a specialist batter for the first three matches of IPL 2025 under captaincy of Riyan Parag as he was recovering from a finger injury sustained during a T20I against England in February. Dhruv Jurel was keeping wickets instead of Samson in these matches.

The Rajasthan Royals announced that Sanju Samson would return as captain and wicketkeeper for their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings.

"With this positive development, Samson will return to his full leadership role and resume captaincy from the team's next match against the Punjab Kings. The franchise is encouraged by Samson's progress and looks forward to having him back in action behind the stumps and leading the side," ESPNcricinfo said, citing a statement from the franchise.

RR's campaign has been off to a mixed start so far under Parag. They have so far won one match, their previous clash against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Guwahati and are at ninth spot in the table. (ANI)

