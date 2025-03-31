Riyan Parag threw a mobile phone back at the groundstaff at the staff of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium (also known as the ACA Stadium) in Guwahati after clicking a selfie with them following the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match on Sunday, March 30. Riyan Parag got his first win as Rajasthan Royals captain when the inaugural champions defeated Chennai Super Kings by six runs in a thrilling contest in Guwahati. After the match, the staff of the venue expressed eagerness to click a selfie with the local boy Riyan Parag and the RR captain obliged. After clicking the selfie, he threw the phone back at them instead of just handing it over, something that caught the eye of netizens, who shared their reactions to the same. Riyan Parag Turns Superman! Rajasthan Royals' Stand-In Captain Takes One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Shivam Dube During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag Throws Phone Back at Groundstaff After Selfie

'Why is He So Rude?'

Why is he so rude https://t.co/CWRt8ylrhC — siddharth (@sid_dhart_gtm) March 31, 2025

'This Attitude Can Really Ruin His Career'

He is talented cricketer. But this attitude can really ruin his career.#riyanprag #IPL2025 https://t.co/FXzooKIVHh — Siddharth Shetty (@SID084) March 31, 2025

'He Will Learn'

He will learn. This video will give him good life lessons. :-) — Himanshu Verma (@hv2008) March 31, 2025

'Bro Needs Some Serious Humbling Down'

Bro needs some serious humbling down https://t.co/jckQwGio6U — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 31, 2025

Another Point of View

People are overreacting just because he threw the phone for them to catch. If kohli/rohit did the same everyone would have said "oh they’re just having fun" funny part is he took a blinder yesterday but nobody hyped him for that. But now for this small thing everyone is hating. https://t.co/x2dlPZiYYE — Zephyr (@Simran_HatMayra) March 31, 2025

