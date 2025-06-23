Pleneuf Val Andre (France) Jun 23 (PTI) Saptak Talwar struggled in his final round at Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre in the Blot Play9 on Hotel Planner Tour as he shot a round of 9-over 79 to drop down from tied 6 to tied 38 in the standings.

Talwar looked set for a strong finish this week but the front nine was a struggle.

He started the final round with a bogey and a double bogey and then dropped shots on the fifth, eighth and ninth holes with one more double bogey on the seventh hole.

On the back nine, Talwar made one more bogey on the 13th hole to end the day at nine over par and had a final score of seven over par for the week. He shot 69-69-70-79 through the week.

Despite a tricky layout and swirling winds making the course difficult to play joint leaders at the end of the third day, Max Kennedy and

James Morrison kept themselves in the hunt for the title as both players played an even par round of 70 to go into a playoff.

In the playoff, two time DP World Tour winner Morrison held his nerve to make par and win his first title in 10 years.

The catapulted himself into the 19th spot in the Road to Mallorca standings.

The top 20 in the standings at the end of the season will earn a promotion. Both players had a total score of six under par for the week.

In third position was Daniel Young, who shot a sensational round of 10-under 60 in tricky conditions to tie the course record.

