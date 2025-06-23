In a turn of events, the 25-year-old Indian cricket batting sensation Prithvi Shaw has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association that he wishes to represent another state as a ‘professional’ player. As per a report in The Indian Express, the Mumbai cricket team opener Prithvi Shaw has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the MCA to represent another state. As per the report, a source in the MCA has confirmed that Prithvi Shaw has sought NOC and the MCA "will take decision on it soon". Prithvi Shaw Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Outside Mumbai Restaurant (Watch Video).

Last year, the senior selection committee of the Mumbai cricket team dropped Prithvi Shaw from a Ranji Trophy game, citing poor fitness. Shaw was prescribed a two-week fitness programme prepared by the MCA trainers. The team management had informed the MCA that Prithvi Shaw has 35% body fat, and he needs to be under intense training before being considered for the side again. Last October, the selection committee of MCA took a call that if Prithvi Shaw wished to play for the Mumbai team again, he needs to shed off a few kilos.

Prithvi Shaw's fitness never seemed to improve and as a result, the selection committee decided to drop him from the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2024 too. Prithvi Shaw even made a social media post, replying to his sacking, citing his numbers in domestic cricket. It must be noted that Shaw has not played List-A cricket in India since the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. He has however played in the One Day Cup in England for Northamptonshire County. It has also been reported that Prithvi Shaw had received offers from two or three states earlier this month.

