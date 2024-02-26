Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Monday.
England 1st Innings: 353
India 1st innings: 307
England 2nd innings: 145
India 2nd Innings (Overnight: 40 for no loss):
Rohit Sharma c Foakes b Hartley 55
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Anderson b Root 37
Shubman Gill not out 18
Rajat Patidar c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 0
Ravindra Jadeja not out
3
Extras: (B-4, LB-1) 5
Total: (For 3 wickets in 37 overs) 118
Fall of wickets: 1-84, 2-99, 3-100
Bowling: Joe Root 6-0-21-1, Tom Hartley 13-1-40-1, Shoaib Bashir 15-3-40-1, James Anderson 3-1-12-0.
