Kanpur, Nov 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.
Also Read | Zaheer Khan, Wasim Jaffer Indulge in a Hilarious Banter Over Rohit Sharma’s Luck With the Toss Against New Zealand in T20I Series.
India 1st Innings:
Mayank Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 13
Also Read | Raheem Sterling & Gabriel Jesus Sink PSG In Champions League 2021-22 Match As Manchester City Win 2-1.
Shubman Gill batting 52
Cheteshwar Pujara batting 15
Extras: (NB-2) 2
Total: (For 1 wicket in 29 Overs) 82
Fall of Wickets: 1-21
Bowling: Tim Southee 6-0-24-0, Kyle Jamieson 6-2-12-1, Ajaz Patel 9-3-35-0, William Somerville 6-0-9-0, Rachin Ravindra 2-0-2-0 PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)