Kanpur, Nov 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings:

Mayank Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 13

Shubman Gill batting 52

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 15

Extras: (NB-2) 2

Total: (For 1 wicket in 29 Overs) 82

Fall of Wickets: 1-21

Bowling: Tim Southee 6-0-24-0, Kyle Jamieson 6-2-12-1, Ajaz Patel 9-3-35-0, William Somerville 6-0-9-0, Rachin Ravindra 2-0-2-0 PTI

