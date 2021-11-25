Unlike Virat Kohli, who has always had a bit of hard luck with the toss, Rohit Sharma has been comparatively luckier. The T20 skipper has enjoyed great luck with the toss as he walked away with the last laugh during the three-match T20Is against New Zealand. Discussing the same, Zaheer Khan and Wasim Jaffer got into a Twitter banter with each other. The former Indian speedster took to social media and had a hilarious take at how Rohit Sharma won the toss. In fact, while doing so, he took a jibe at the journalists who had claimed to have a chip in Rs 2,000 note. India vs New Zealand 2021: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Two-Match Test Series, Suryakumar Yadav Named Replacement.

He went on to say, "Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply." Wasim Jaffer who is known for his witty tweets then responded to the post and pointed out that Rohit Sharma's luck with the coin is not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan. The hilarious banter went on the tweet with a response from Zaheer Khan. Check out the banter below.

Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan 😆 https://t.co/YRl0QfdytC pic.twitter.com/0Px01SrKih — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 24, 2021

Another one

Wasim Jaffer doesn't get to bowl every test but Zaheer Khan gets to bat (almost) every test 😉 https://t.co/ezQyDxzCxk — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 24, 2021

Rohit Sharma won the three-match T20I series against New Zealand by 3-0. This was also Rahul Dravid's first assignment as a full-time coach for the Indian team. The Men in Blue are currently playing two-match Test series against the Kiwis.

