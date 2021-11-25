Kanpur, Nov 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings:

Mayank Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 13

Shubman Gill b Jamieson 52

Cheteshwar Pujara c Tom Blundell b Southee 26

Ajinkya Rahane b Jamieson 35

Shreyas Iyer batting 17

Ravindra Jadeja batting 6

Extras: (NB-4, W-1) 5

Total: (For 4 wickets in 56 Overs) 154

Fall of Wickets: 1-21, 2-82, 3-106, 4-145.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10.4-2-30-1, Kyle Jamieson 14.2-6-38-3, Ajaz Patel 15-5-56-0, William Somerville 13-1-28-0, Rachin Ravindra 3-1-2-0 PTI

