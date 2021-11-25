It's party time for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his family. The Indian speedster and his wife Nupur Nagar are now parents. Bhuvnesh Kumar and Nupur welcomed a cute little baby girl on Wednesday. The Indian speedster took to social media to make the announcement about the same. He posted a video that said, "It's a girl." been Needless to say that congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. The likes of Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, David Warner and others congratulated the new parents. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Named ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2021, Lizelle Lee Bags Women's Award.

Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar and Nupur welcomed the baby girl on the very second day of their fourth marriage anniversary. The speedster has endured quite a tough time this. As one may recall, his father had passed away due earlier in May. Needless to say, those were quite tragic moments for the pacer. For now, check out the post by Bhuvi below and also the wishes.

Post by Bhuvi on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi)

Wishes from David Warner and Virat Kohli

Wishes from David Warner and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suresh Raina

Wishes from Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhuviis supposed to reach home in Meerut on Thursday. For now, the speedster's mother and his sister Rekha were with Nupur. MDCA treasurer Rakesh Goyal said that baby was born at around 9.00 am and the news was given to Bhuvi about her arrival via a call.

