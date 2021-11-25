Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the best batsmen for the Mumbai Indians in recent times and one might have assumed that the Indian batsman would be a permanent member of the team. However, contrary to popular expectations. it is widely reported that Suryakmumar Yadav will be not be retained by the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2022. The reports by Indian Express, further state that and the new franchises Ahemadabad and Lucknow are eager to grab the Indian batsman. It is also reported that the two franchises have even approached him to get his signature before the mega auctions. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules, Retained Players List, Date and Deadlines: Check Out Retention Policy for Indian Premier League Franchises.

As one may know, the deadline for submitting the list of retained players for the franchises is November 30, 2021. It goes without saying that the teams are chalking out their strategies for the upcoming auctions. The teams are actually looking out for the right combinations and are surely making the required amendments in their strategies. He had joined the Mumbai Indians in 2018. Prior to that he Indian batsman had plied his trades for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The reports of Surya not being retained by Mumbai Indians have come up as a surprise to many as he has scored nearly 300 runs in every season. With 10 half-centuries, for the Mumbai Indians, Surya has aggregated 1733 runs in those four seasons for MI with an average well above 30. He also has a strike rate above 135.

