Roseau (Dominica), Jul 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of India's first innings in the opening Test against West Indies here on Friday.

West Indies 1st innings: 150 all out

India 1st innings (overnight 312/2)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Joshua Da Silva b Alzarri Joseph 171

Rohit Sharma c Joshua Da Silva b Alick Athanaze 103

Shubman Gill c Alick Athanaze b Warrican 6

Virat Kohli c Alick Athanaza b R Cornwall 76

Ajinkya Rahane c Blackwood b Roach 3

Ravindra Jadeja not out 37

Ishan Kishan not out 1

Extras: (b-8, lb-11, w-5) 24

Total: 421/5 in 152.2 overs

Fall of wickets: 229-1, 240-2, 350-3, 356-4, 405-5

Bowling: Kemar Roach 24-6-50-1, Alzarri Joseph 18.2-2-80-1, Rahkeem Cornwall 16-5-32-1, Jomel Warrican 45-4-106-1, Jason Holder 18-5-40-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 9-0-21-0, Alick Athanaze 16-2-53-1, Raymon Reifer 4-0-16-0, Jermaine Blackwood 2-0-4-0.

