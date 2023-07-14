The 3rd match of the inaugural season of Major Cricket League 2023 will witness Seattle Orcas squaring off against Washington Freedom on July 14 (July 15 as Indian Standard Time) at the Grand Prairie Stadium. Both teams have well-balanced squads and one can expect a closely fought game in Dallas. Andre Russell Smashes Fifty off 29 Balls During Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders MLC 2023 Match

Seattle Orcas have the likes of skipper Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and Dwaine Pretorius in their arsenal and they will count on their top-quality South African contingent to make their mark in the competition. Also, Parnell & Co. also possess Daun Shanaka, Shimron Hetmyer and Andrew Tye to add depth to the side. They would look to put up a complete performance against Washington.

Coming to Washington Freedom, they have a proven leader in Moises Henriques who has been a giant of a player in the Big Bash League. Washington have stacked their team with established T20 stars such as Josh Philippe, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Akeal Hosein and Ben Dwarshuis and the team management would hope the foreign stars deliver the goods in the T20 extravaganza.

When Is SEO vs WAF Match of MLC 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom will take place on Saturday, July 15 in India. The third match of the marquee tournament will kick-start at 6:00 AM IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Dallas

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SEO vs WAF Match of MLC 2023?

Given Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of MLC 2023 in India, the fans in the country could tune in to Sports 18 Network channels to watch the live telecast of the clash between Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom. Adam Zampa Wears Jersey No 420 for Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023, Fans React

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SEO vs WAF Match of MLC 2023?

JioCinema will provide live streaming of all the games pertaining to Major League Cricket 2023 for free. Thus, the Indian audience will be able to enjoy the live coverage of the clash Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom on the JioCinema App or website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).