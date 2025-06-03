Ahmedabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt c Shreyas b Jamieson 16

Virat Kohli c&b Omarzai 43

Mayank Agarwal c Arshdeep b Chahal 24

Rajat Patidar lbw Jamieson 26

Liam Livingstone lbw Jamieson 25

Jitesh Sharma b Vyshak 24

Romario Shepherd lbw Arshdeep 17

Krunal Pandya c Shreyas b Arshdeep 4

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Arya b Arshdeep 1

Yash Dayal (not out) 1

Extras (W-9) 9

Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 190

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-56, 3-96, 4-131, 5-167, 6-171, 7-188, 8-189, 9-190.

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-40-3, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-48-3, Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-35-1, Vyshak Vijaykumar 4-0-30-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-37-1. (More) PTI

