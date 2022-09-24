London, Sep 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India Women and England Women here on Saturday.
India Women:
Smriti Mandhana b Cross 50
Shafali Verma b Cross 0
Yastika Bhatia b Cross 0
Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Cross 4
Harleen Deol lbw b Davies 3
Deepti Sharma not out 68
Dayalan Hemalatha c Dean b Ecclestone 2
Pooja Vastrakar lbw b Dean 22
Jhulan Goswami b Kemp 0
Renuka Singh c Dunkley b Kemp 0
Rajeshwari Gayakwad lbw b Ecclestone 0
Extras: (B-1 LB-5 NB-1 W-13) 20
Total: (All out in 45.4 overs) 169
Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/10 3/17 4/29 5/87 6/108 7/148 8/149 9/151 10/169
Bowling: Freya Davies 8-1-35-1, Kate Cross 10-2-26-4, Freya Kemp 7-0-24-2, Charlie Dean 9-0-43-1, Sophie Ecclestone 8.4-1-27-2, Emma Lamb 3-0-8-0.
England Women (Target: 170 runs)
Tammy Beaumont b Renuka Singh 8
Emma Lamb st Bhatia b Renuka Singh 21
Sophia Dunkley b Renuka Singh 7
Alice Capsey c Deol b Goswami 5
Danni Wyatt b Gayakwad 8
Amy Jones c Deol b Renuka Singh 28
Sophie Ecclestone c Goswami b Gayakwad 0
Freya Kemp c Deol b Sharma 5
Charlie Dean run out 47
Kate Cross b Goswami 10
Freya Davies not out 10
Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4
Total: (All out in 43.3 overs) 153
Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/34 3/39 4/43 5/53 6/53 7/65 8/103 9/118 10/153
Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-3-30-2, Renuka Singh 10-1-29-4, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-1-38-2, Deepti Sharma 7.3-0-24-1, Dayalan Hemalatha 5-0-25-0, Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-6-0.
