London, Sep 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India Women and England Women here on Saturday.

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana b Cross 50

Shafali Verma b Cross 0

Yastika Bhatia b Cross 0

Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Cross 4

Harleen Deol lbw b Davies 3

Deepti Sharma not out 68

Dayalan Hemalatha c Dean b Ecclestone 2

Pooja Vastrakar lbw b Dean 22

Jhulan Goswami b Kemp 0

Renuka Singh c Dunkley b Kemp 0

Rajeshwari Gayakwad lbw b Ecclestone 0

Extras: (B-1 LB-5 NB-1 W-13) 20

Total: (All out in 45.4 overs) 169

Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/10 3/17 4/29 5/87 6/108 7/148 8/149 9/151 10/169

Bowling: Freya Davies 8-1-35-1, Kate Cross 10-2-26-4, Freya Kemp 7-0-24-2, Charlie Dean 9-0-43-1, Sophie Ecclestone 8.4-1-27-2, Emma Lamb 3-0-8-0.

England Women (Target: 170 runs)

Tammy Beaumont b Renuka Singh 8

Emma Lamb st Bhatia b Renuka Singh 21

Sophia Dunkley b Renuka Singh 7

Alice Capsey c Deol b Goswami 5

Danni Wyatt b Gayakwad 8

Amy Jones c Deol b Renuka Singh 28

Sophie Ecclestone c Goswami b Gayakwad 0

Freya Kemp c Deol b Sharma 5

Charlie Dean run out 47

Kate Cross b Goswami 10

Freya Davies not out 10

Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4

Total: (All out in 43.3 overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/34 3/39 4/43 5/53 6/53 7/65 8/103 9/118 10/153

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-3-30-2, Renuka Singh 10-1-29-4, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-1-38-2, Deepti Sharma 7.3-0-24-1, Dayalan Hemalatha 5-0-25-0, Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-6-0.

