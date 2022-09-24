India and Australia are set to lock horns in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, September 24. After losing the 1st T20I in Mohali, India made sure that they levelled the series in a truncated contest in Nagpur a day ago. Now with things tied 1-1, it is all up to the third and final T20I to decide who takes the series. The momentum, however, would be with India, especially .how they chased down 91 runs in 7.2 overs to secure a win at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium. India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Hyderabad

There was a lot of uncertainty over the weather conditions in the 2nd T20I and despite there being no rain, the match was shortened due to a wet outfield. The Hyderabad T20I has already made headlines with several reports of fans being involved in a mad rush for offline tickets. Now, the match would garner more excitement with it being the decider.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected weather in Hyderabad during the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I (Source: Accuweather)

There would not be clear skies in this game as a slight rain threat hovers, according to the report above. A cloud cover is expected in the second innings of the game with the temperature being between 25-27 degrees celsius. Under such circumstances, both teams would aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a high-scoring one and with both teams having some big-hitters in form, it would not be wrong to predict some huge scores on this ground tomorrow. A good contest between both bat and ball is expected in this match.

