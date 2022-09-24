The third and final T20I of the ongoing three-match series between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) is scheduled to be played on September 25 (Sunday) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The deciding final encounter between the two teams will kick-start at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS third T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Hyderabad.

India won the second T20I match by six wickets after a blistering show by skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday. Earlier, the match was reduced to 8 over play due to disruption by rain. Australia batting first were reeling on 31/3 in 3.1 overs courtesy to Axar Patel's impressive figures of 2/2 at an economy of 6.50. Matthew Wade who smashed 43 off 20 balls ensured to put a defending total of 90 runs from 8 overs on the board. In response, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma alongwith KL Rahul without wasting much time smashed three sixes in the very first over. Rohit Sharma continued storming Aussies with his hitting while Adam Zampa simultaneously kept on taking back to back wickets. Zampa's tremendous spell of 3/16 in 2 overs didn't hurt India much as hosts won the match by six wickets finally after Dinesh Karthik smashed six and a four on the only two balls that he faced to conclude the game. Virat Kohli, Axar Patel Run Out Cameron Green With a Brilliant Teamwork During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Matthew Wade (AUS), Dinesh Karthik (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Steve Smith (AUS),Rohit Sharma (IND), KL Rahul (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND),Axar Patel (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Mathhew Wade (AUS), Dinesh Karthik (IND),Virat Kohli (IND), Steve Smith (AUS),Rohit Sharma (IND), KL Rahul (IND),Hardik Pandya (IND),Axar Patel (IND),Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS).

Rohit Sharma (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Axar Patel (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2022 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).