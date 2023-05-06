Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians:

Cameron Green b Deshpande 6

Ishan Kishan c Theekshana b Chahar 7

Rohit Sharma c Jadeja b Chahar 0

Nehal Wadhera b Pathirana 64

Suryakumar Yadav b Jadeja 26

Tristan Stubbs c Jadeja b Pathirana 20

Tim David c Gaikwad b Deshpande 2

Arshad Khan c Gaikwad b Pathirana 1

Jofra Archer not out 3

Piyush Chawla not out 2

Extras: (LB-5, W-3) 8

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 139

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-14, 4-69, 5-123, 6-127, 7-134, 8-137.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-18-2, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-26-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-37-1, Moeen Ali 1-0-10-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-28-0, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0-15-3. (MORE)

