Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the rain-shortened Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Phil Salt c Inglis b Arshdeep Singh 4

Virat Kohli c Jansen b Arshdeep Singh 1

Rajat Patidar c Bartlett b Chahal 23

Liam Livingstone c Arya b Bartlett 4

Jitesh Sharma c Wadhera b Chahal 2

Krunal Pandya c & b Jansen 1

Tim David not out 50

Manoj Bhandage lbw b Jansen 1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Bartlett b Harpreet Brar 8

Yash Dayal lbw b Harpreet Brar 0

Josh Hazlewood not out 0

Extras: (NB-1) 1

Total: (For 9 wkts, 14 overs) 95

Fall of wkts: 1-4, 2-21, 3-26, 4-32, 5-33, 6-41, 7-42, 8-63, 9-63.

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 3-0-23-2, Xavier Bartlett 3-0-26-1, Marco Jansen 3-0-10-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-11-2, Harpreet Brar 2-0-25-2. (More)

