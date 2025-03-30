Visakhapatnam, Mar 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma (run out) 1

Travis Head c Rahul b Starc 22

Ishan Kishan c Stubbs b Starc 2

Nitish Kumar Reddy c Axar b Starc 0

Aniket Varma c McGurk b Kuldeep 74

Heinrich Klaasen c Nigam b Mohit Sharma 32

Abhinav Manohar c Du Plessis b Kuldeep 4

Pat Cummins c McGurk b Kuldeep 2

Wiaan Mulder c Du Plessis b Starc 9

Harshal Patel c Axar b Starc 5

Mohammed Shami (not out) 1

Extras (NB-2, W-9) 11

Total (all out, 18.4 overs) 163

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-20, 3-25, 4-37, 5-114, 6-119, 7-123, 8-148, 9-162.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3.4-0-35-5, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-17-0, Axar Patel 4-0-43-0, Vipraj Nigam 2-0-21-0, Mohit Sharma 3-0-25-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-22-3. (More) PTI

