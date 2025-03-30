Mumbai, March 30: Rejuvenated under Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen have surged back into Bundesliga title contention - a race many had written off a few weeks back. A 3-1 home victory over Bochum tightened the gap on leaders Bayern Munich, reigniting belief in the reigning champions. Amid their title push with seven matches remaining, CEO Simon Rolfes addressed speculation around Alonso's future, confirming the Spaniard will honour his contract through 2026. Bundesliga 2024–25: RB Leipzig Sack Coach Marco Rose After Two and a Half Years in Charge.

"He is staying. There isn't anything else; he has a contract," Rolfes said, adding, "We are in close talks about this season and the upcoming one regarding our squad."

Rumours linking Alonso to Real Madrid persist as current Real coach Carlo Ancelotti faces a tax-evasion trial in Spain. Reports suggest a conviction could prompt another appeal from the Spanish club.

Rolfes dismissed concerns, stating Alonso is "happy here" and emphasizing their mission remains unfinished. Ahead of the Bochum match, Alonso sidestepped commitments, saying, "We entirely focus on the current campaign."

Leverkusen intensified pressure on Bayern by vowing to push "with all we have as we feel doors are not closed yet." The club also awaits clarity on German star Florian Wirtz, 21, pursued by top European clubs. Leverkusen has prepared a contract after talks with his father-manager, Hans-Joachim. Rolfes expressed optimism about retaining Wirtz until at least the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bayern Munich Defender Hiroki Ito Out for ‘Lengthy Period’ With Metatarsal Fracture.

Since Alonso's October 2022 arrival, Leverkusen have targeted a German Cup triumph and Bundesliga challenge. Their DFB-Pokal semifinal against third-tier Bielefeld looms next.

"Why should we talk about anything else than our season goals?" Rolfes said. "There is only one spot left above us."

Alonso echoed the focus: "It's only time to talk about football as my team is on fire again."

