Adelaide, Nov 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan here on Friday.
Australia Innings:
David Warner
b Naveen-ul-Haq
25
Cameron Green
c Gulbadin b Fazalhaq Farooqi
3
Mitchell Marsh
c Gurbaz b Mujeeb
45
Steven Smith
lbw b Naveen-ul-Haq
4
Marcus Stoinis
c Usman Ghani b Rashid Khan
25
Glenn Maxwell
not out
54
Matthew Wade
b Fazalhaq Farooqi
6
Pat Cummins
c Rashid Khan b Naveen-ul-Haq
0
Kane Richardson
run out (Naveen-ul-Haq)
1
Adam Zampa
not out
1
Extras: (LB-2, W-2)
4
Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)
168
Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 50-2, 54-3, 86-4, 139-5, 155-6, 156-7, 159-8
Bowler: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-29-2, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-42-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-21-3, Gulbadin Naib 3-0-31-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-29-1, Mohammad Nabi 1-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI
