Adelaide, Nov 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan here on Friday.

Australia Innings:

David Warner

b Naveen-ul-Haq

25

Cameron Green

c Gulbadin b Fazalhaq Farooqi

3

Mitchell Marsh

c Gurbaz b Mujeeb

45

Steven Smith

lbw b Naveen-ul-Haq

4

Marcus Stoinis

c Usman Ghani b Rashid Khan

25

Glenn Maxwell

not out

54

Matthew Wade

b Fazalhaq Farooqi

6

Pat Cummins

c Rashid Khan b Naveen-ul-Haq

0

Kane Richardson

run out (Naveen-ul-Haq)

1

Adam Zampa

not out

1

Extras: (LB-2, W-2)

4

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)

168

Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 50-2, 54-3, 86-4, 139-5, 155-6, 156-7, 159-8

Bowler: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-29-2, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-42-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-21-3, Gulbadin Naib 3-0-31-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-29-1, Mohammad Nabi 1-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI

