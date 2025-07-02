Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Switzerland vs Norway: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of SUI-W vs NOR-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Stokes 87

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Ombudsman Instructs RCB and KSCA To File Written Submissions Over Negligence During Team's IPL 2025 Victory Celebration.

KL Rahul b Woakes 2

Karun Nair c Brook b Carse 31

Shubman Gill batting 114

Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Shoaib Bashir 25

Nitish Kumar Reddy b Woakes 1

Ravindra Jadeja batting 41

Extras: (B-1, LB-4, NB-4) 9

Total (For 5 wkts, 85 overs) 310

Fall of wkts: 1-15, 2-95, 3-161, 4-208, 5-211.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 21-6-59-2, Brydon Carse 16-2-49-1, Josh Tongue 13-0-66-0, Ben Stokes 15-0-58-1, Shoaib Bashir 19-0-65-1, Joe Root 1-0-8-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)