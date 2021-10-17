Muscat [Oman], October 17 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday became the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is.

Shakib achieved the feat in Bangladesh's ongoing Group B encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Scotland here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

Also Read | Happy Birthday Anil Kumble: Here's How Former Cricketers Wished the Legendary Indian Leg-Spinner on His 51st Birthday.

The all-rounder returned with figures of 2-17 against Scotland and hence he went past the record of Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga.

Shakib now has 108 wickets from 89 matches in the shortest format.

Also Read | Dutch Open 2021: Defending Champion Lakshya Sen Loses in Men’s Singles Final Against Loh Kean Yew.

Malinga had taken 107 wickets from 84 matches while New Zealand's Tim Southee is at the third number in the list, after taking 99 wickets from 83 matches.

Earlier in the ongoing match against Scotland, Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)