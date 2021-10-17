Anil Kumble celebrates one of his wickets (Photo credit: Twitter)

Legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble turned 51 today and former cricketers took to Twitter to share birthday wishes for the iconic leg-spinner, who was known for his 'never give up' attitude and will to keep fighting. Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh were among some of the ones to wish the spin bowling great on this day.

See what Virender Sehwag posted:

Many more happy returns of the day Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074 . Have a great life ahead . May your dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/DXcoqClFAy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2021

The 'King of Spin'

Wishing the king of spin a very happy birthday! @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/31knmyrnb9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 17, 2021

Jumbo by name and Jumbo by fame:

Jumbo by name and jumbo by fame! Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to @anilkumble1074 - a fantastic sportsman, senior and human being. Hope the year ahead is full of happiness, good health and success. Lots of love and good wishes pic.twitter.com/rNxYDNn1FA — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2021

A champion bowler:

Warm Birthday wishes to a champion Bowler and a very dear friend. May God shower you with blessings today and always Kumbles. Have a Happy, healthy, exceptional and rocking year @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/1trZTYPQCw — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2021

A message from Kuldeep Yadav:

Happy birthday @anilkumble1074 Sir. Wishing you good health and happiness. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HgSDVypJPu — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 17, 2021

Have a super year ahead!

Happy birthday @anilkumble1074. Have a super year ahead — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) October 17, 2021

A throwback picture from Irfan Khan:

Here's how Wriddhiman Saha wished the legend:

Happiest Birthday @anilkumble1074 ! May you have the most amazing year ahead..good-wishes! pic.twitter.com/0r3PPRF84r — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) October 17, 2021

A wish from Chetan Sharma:

Birthday wishes stay blessed @anilkumble1074 Have a great year ahead. #anilkumblebirthday — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 17, 2021

Have a great one!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2021 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).