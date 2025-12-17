New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Legends League Cricket (LLC), one of India's leading professional cricket properties featuring global legends of the game, announced that the Shams Tarin Group of Companies has acquired an existing league franchise, taking over from Gujarat and rebranding the team as Royal Riders Punjab, as per a release,

The franchise will be owned and operated by Shams Tarin Group, an international conglomerate with business interests spanning Afghanistan, the United States, and Europe. The Group has a diversified presence across sectors, including construction, logistics, education, infrastructure, and allied businesses. This investment marks Shams Tarin Group's first strategic foray into the business of sports and sports entertainment.

The introduction of Royal Riders Punjab underscores Legends League Cricket's commitment to strengthening regional identities while partnering with globally minded, institutionally strong ownership groups that bring long-term vision and credibility to the league, the LLC release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Alhaj Qimat Khan Tarin, President of Shams Tarin Group of Companies, said that the Group views its entry into Legends League Cricket as a natural extension of its global outlook. He noted that cricket is a powerful unifying force across cultures and geographies, and that through Royal Riders Punjab, the Group aims to build a franchise grounded in professionalism, passion, and sustainable value creation.

Welcoming the new franchise owner, Vivek Khushalani, Chairman, Legends League Cricket, said that Shams Tarin Group's entry into the league is a strong endorsement of the LLC platform. He added that the Group's international footprint, business discipline, and long-term approach align well with the league's vision of building a credible and enduring sports property.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket, said that the transition to Royal Riders Punjab brings renewed energy and a distinct regional identity to the league. He emphasised that the ownership's commitment to building a sustainable sports business will further strengthen the league's ecosystem and fan engagement.

Royal Riders Punjab will compete in the upcoming seasons of Legends League Cricket, which features legendary cricketers from around the world and has successfully hosted multiple editions across India and international venues. The franchise aims to connect deeply with fans, deliver high-quality on-field performances, and contribute meaningfully to the continued growth of the league. (ANI)

