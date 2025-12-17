India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India have returned strong in the five-match T20I series against South Africa as they are now leading in it by a margin of 2-1. India lost the second T20I after winning the first one but came back by dominating the third match. India are currently preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and for it, assessment of the resources is crucial. They have done it successfully in the third T20I. South Africa, meanwhile, haven't really stepped up with the bat in hand in this series so far and the fourth T20I being a do-or-die encounter, they will have to put up their hand and deliver. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised with Acute Gastroenteritis, Indian Cricketer Complained of Stomach Ache After Mumbai vs Rajasthan SMAT 2025 Match.

South Africa rested David Miller, Lutho Sipamla and George Linde in their last match. Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje and Corbin Bosch played the last match but it was in vain as they were barely able to make an impact. Reeza Hendricks has failed to make a mark in the series so far and South Africa will need more consistent starts from the top if they need to make a comeback in the series. Tristan Stubbs also now has two failures in the series. Harshit Rana being in form along with Varun Chakravarthy, South Africa will need a base to start in the powerplay.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2025 Date December 17 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are taking on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow in Dharamsala on December 17. India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Crowd Surround Car Carrying Commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Mpumelelo Mbangwa As They Try to Click Pictures Following IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 at Cuttack (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 4th T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

