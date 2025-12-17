Adelaide [Australia], December 17: Australia's wicketkeeper and batter Alex Carey's masterclass hundred on the opening day of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide against England helped the hosts to reach 326/8 at stumps on Wednesday. Carey's century kept the day evenly poised for Australia. Carey turned the tide, walking in under pressure, and he produced a counterattacking innings that swung the momentum firmly back in Australia's favour. Australia lost three wickets in the final session; however, the hosts added 132 runs to their total tally before stumps on Day 1. Ashes 2025-26: Why is Usman Khawaja in Australia Playing XI for 3rd Test vs England Despite Being Dropped Initially?

Carey eventually departed after a top edge to finish on 106, while Mitchell Starc again proved himself a thorn in England's side on 33 not out at stumps. The latter will resume at the crease alongside Nathan Lyon (0*) on day two.

Starc and Josh Inglis chipped in with valuable contributions, forging crucial partnerships alongside Carey. Inglis came and went for 32 afterwards, before chopping back onto his stumps.

For England, Jofra Archer was the standout performer, finishing with three wickets on Day 1, while Brydon Carse and Will Jacks provided support with a couple of wickets apiece. Earlier in the match, Usman Khawaja marked a remarkable Ashes return with a commanding fifty to power Australia to 194/5 at tea before missing out on a well-deserved hundred.

Australia lost three wickets in the second session. The visitors are slightly ahead after Khawaja's wicket, considering the pitch looks pretty flat. Australia ended the second session six runs short of 200, with wicketkeeper Carey unbeaten on 48, along with Inglis.

Archer sent Australia reeling, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (19) and Cameron Green (0) in quick succession, leaving Australia 94/4 immediately after lunch in the space of just three balls. Khawaja, who reached lunch unbeaten on 41, watched from the non-striker's end as the hosts fell to 94/4.

Labuschagne fell cheaply, chipping a half-hearted cross-bat shot to Brydon Carse at mid-wicket on the first ball of the second session. Carse then turned hero, making a spectacular diving catch at forward square leg to dismiss Green, whose clip off the pads flew to Carse's right.

Diving full length, Carse held on with both hands to send Green on his way for a second ball duck and hand Archer his third scalp of the day. After that, Alex Carey and Khawaja had no issues, as the wicket played really flat. Runs came when England erred.

England skipper Ben Stokes brought Will Jacks on to change things up. He didn't start well, but a slog sweep saw Khawaja throw away a potential 100 on his return to the squad. Khawaja made a brilliant 82 runs off 126 balls, and Josh Inglis joined Carey at the crease. Carey and Khawaja added 91 runs for the fifth wicket before Jacks removed the veteran left-handed batter.

Khawaja and Labuschagne's solid third-wicket partnership stabilised Australia's first innings after a chaotic Wednesday morning to be 94/2 at lunch on day 1 in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide against England. The duo added 61 runs off 90 balls for the third wicket. Khawaja and Labuschagne settled in and began to look assured at the crease. After winning the toss, Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat.

Australia has suffered a massive blow just before the third Ashes Test against England, with news that star batter Steve Smith will miss the match due to illness. Smith had been battling illness in the lead-up to the Adelaide Oval contest and was ruled out on the morning of the match, with Khawaja named as his replacement. IPL 2026 Auction: List of Sold Players With Price in INR, Check Team-Wise Cricketers Bought at Indian Premier League 19 Bidding Event.

Brief score: Australia 326/8 (Alex Carey 106, Usman Khawaja 82; Jofra Archer 3/29). Vs England.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)