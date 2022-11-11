Johannesburg, Nov 11 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma opened with a modest even par 72 to be tied 32nd after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge here.

Sharma, who started the season in the Middle East with a runner-up finish in Abu Dhabi, has struggled this year, missing numerous cuts. He is looking for a good finish in the Nedbank Challenge, where there is no cut.

Sharma is assured of a start at the DP World Tour Championships in Dubai next week.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fox gave his chances of topping the DP World Tour Rankings a boost as he fired an impressive opening round of 64 to lead the field.

After carding two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, Fox fired an eagle and five birdies after the turn to get to eight under par and move one stroke ahead of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who has returned to Gary Player Country Club for the first time since 2014.

New Zealand's Fox began the week second on the DP World Tour Rankings, having already claimed two victories in a stellar 2022 season.

If he can add another win to his tally in Sun City on Sunday, Fox will overtake leader Rory McIlroy ahead of the season finale in Dubai next week.

Former world number one Donald is in second place after notching seven birdies in a bogey-free 65, with Italy's Guido Migliozzi two shots further back after his 67.

Australian Min Woo Lee continued the form that saw him notch up back-to-back third place finishes in his last two appearances, getting to four under par with his round of 68, alongside Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay and England's Richard Bland.

Edoardo Molinari, one of Donald's vice-captains for next year's Ryder Cup in Rome, is amongst five players a shot further back at three under par.

