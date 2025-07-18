Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) Six Grandmasters and one International Master from West Bengal will play against rising chess talents in a simultaneous exhibition match at the Bengal Rowing Club on Sunday.

The event is being organised by the "Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha", an affiliated body of the All India Chess Federation, to celebrate International Chess Day.

GM Dibyendu Barua, GM Neelotpal Das, GM Saptarshi Roychowdhury, GM Saptarshi Roy, GM Mitrabha Guha, WGM Nisha Mohta and IM Aranyak Ghosh will play against 50 boys and girls from five age groups of U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13 & U-15, stated a release.

Six boys and four girls from each age group will be selected on the basis of a selection tournament to be held on Saturday at Eastern Railway Sports Academy Complex in Majherhat.

Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha will also donate surplus fund to Tata Cancer Research Centre and Society for Heritage & Ecological Research to commemorate the day.

