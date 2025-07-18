The third Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended on a dramatic note, when the India national cricket team toiled hard with their tailenders, but couldn't have the last laugh. Mohammed Siraj defended a ball, but it touched the bails, and he was out, resulting in India's loss by a narrow margin of 22 runs. Team India batters lost quick wickets in the final innings, be it captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, or most others in the line-up; nearly all got out in single digits during the IND vs ENG 2025 innings. When Is India vs England 4th Test 2025? What Is India's Win-Loss Record at Old Trafford? Has India Made Any Change To Its Squad? All Questions Answered!.

Rishabh Pant has been in top form in the ongoing India vs England Test series 2025. But during the third Test at Lord's, Rishabh Pant suffered from a finger injury. Since then, he has batted for the side, but Dhruv Jurel took over the wicketkeeping duties. So, the big question among Indian cricket team fans would be if Rishabh Pant would be available for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, set to be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground from July 23 onwards.

Will Rishabh Pant Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025?

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has provided important updates on the question of Rishabh Pant's availability. Ryan ten Doeschate has mentioned that “He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don't think you're gonna keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the 3rd Test, and it's only going to get easier on his finger”. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Preview: India Faces Monumental Old Trafford Challenge Ahead of Crucial Fourth Match Against England.

The update clears the fact that Rishabh Pant's availability for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 is still a concern, especially his wicket-keeping role. Team India might use their vice-captain only as a batter. But for now, nothing is confirmed, and Rishabh Pant might be playing if he is fit.

