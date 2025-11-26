New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Urvil Patel's blistering 31-ball century helped his side Gujarat to register a dominant one-sided eight-wicket win over Services at the Gymkhana Ground in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 tournament on Wednesday.

The Gujarat captain, Urvil, remained unbeaten on 119 runs off 37 deliveries, with the help of 12 fours and 10 sixes. Patel's strike rate was 321.62 while chasing a tricky target of 183 runs.

Urvil's knock ensured Gujarat chased down the 183-run target in just 12.3 overs. Urvil's 31-ball century was also the third fastest T20 hundred by an Indian batter. The wicketkeeper-batter has smashed the fastest century in T20s for India. He slammed a 28-ball hundred during the Gujarat vs Indore game in 2024.

Indian opener Abhishek is second in the elite, hitting a 28-ball century during the Punjab vs Meghalaya game in Rajkot 2024. Urvil is at third with a 31-ball century.

Services made 182/9 in 20 overs. Opener Gaurav Kochar played a superb knock of 60 runs off 37 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes.

For Gujarat, A Nagwaswalla (2/38), and Hemang Patel (2/21) were among the wicket takers.

While chasing, opener Aarya Desai smashed a 35-ball 60, with the help of six fours and three sixes. Urvil played a match-winning knock of 119* as Gujarat registered a thumping victory in Hyderabad.

Urvil Patel, who played for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, was retained by the franchise ahead of this year's mini auction.

In IPL 2025, the wicketkeeper-batter joined the Super Kings squad as a replacement for Vansh Bedi. In three IPL 2025 games, Urvil scored 68 runs with an astounding strike rate of 212.50. (ANI)

