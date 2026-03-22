Wellington [New Zealand], March 22: New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine overtook Australia's Beth Mooney to become the fifth-highest run-getter in women's T20I history on Sunday.

Devine achieved this movement up the charts during her side's fourth T20I against South Africa at Wellington. In the match, Devine looked absolutely rock solid in her 34-ball 64, with six fours and four sixes, striking at a fantastic strike rate of 188.23. New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 4th T20I 2026.

Now, Devine has scored 3,587 runs in 150 T20Is and 146 innings at an average of 28.69 and a strike rate of 121.59. Her T20I resume includes one century and 23 fifties. Mooney has 3,534 runs in 117 matches and 111 innings at an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of over 125, including two centuries, 28 fifties and a best score of 117*.

The leading run-getter in women's T20Is is Devine's long-time teammate Suzie Bates, with 4,717 runs in 181 matches and 175 innings at an average of 28.93 and a strike rate of 108.56, with a century and 28 fifties. New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets in NZ vs SA 3rd T20I 2026; Tom Latham, Bowlers Shine As Black Caps Take 2–1 Lead.

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and elected to bat first. With wickets falling at regular intervals, it were knocks from Annerie Dercksen (55* in 32 balls, with eight fours and a six), Sune Luus (30 in 29 balls, with four boundaries) and Nadine de Klerk (20 in 14 balls, with two fours), which took SA to 159/6 in 20 overs. Jess Kerr (3/16 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis.

During the chase, the Kiwis were down to 57/2 in 7.5 overs, but knocks from Amelia Kerr, the skipper (31 in 29 balls, with four boundaries) and Devine (64 in 34 balls, with six fours and four sixes) took them to the victory with nine balls and six wickets in hand. NZ has an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match series. (ANI)

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