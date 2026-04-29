Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 2nd T20I 2026

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming: The three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and New Zealand continues today, Wednesday, 29 April 2026, with the hosts looking to seal a historic series victory. After a convincing six-wicket win in the series opener, the "Tigers" head into the second fixture at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium with significant momentum. Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: Will BCCI Penalise the Rajasthan Royals Captain?

For New Zealand, the match is a must-win to stay alive in the series. Despite a solid batting performance in the first game where they posted 182, their bowling unit struggled to contain a resurgent Bangladesh side that chased the target with two overs to spare.

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I Match Timing and Venue

The second T20I is scheduled for an afternoon start, providing prime-time viewing for cricket enthusiasts in the Indian subcontinent.

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

Date: Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Time: 13:30 IST (01:30 PM)

Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram BAN vs NZ Live Streaming in India

For viewers in India, the primary destination for the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series remains the digital space.

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming: The match will be streamed exclusively on the FanCode app and website. Fans can access the live feed by purchasing a "Match Pass" for a nominal fee or by opting for a monthly/annual subscription that covers multiple international series.

Accessing the BAN v NZ Stream: FanCode is available on Android, iOS, and can be cast to Smart TVs via Chromecast or Fire TV sticks. BAN vs NZ TV Telecast in India

There is no official live telecast of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh on any mainstream sports channel in India (such as Star Sports or Sony Sports). Fans wishing to watch the match on a larger screen are advised to use the FanCode app on their Smart TV or use the web browser on their television sets.

Series Context and Form Guide

Bangladesh has been in exceptional form at home, recently securing an ODI series win against the Blackcaps before transitioning that success into the shortest format. Captain Litton Das led from the front in the first T20I, while the middle order, featuring Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain, showed remarkable composure during the record-breaking chase of 183.

New Zealand, missing key personnel like Tom Latham due to injury, will rely heavily on their young core. The Blackcaps will be hoping that reinforcements like Ben Sears, joining after his stint in the Pakistan Super League, can provide the necessary pace and control to dismantle the settled Bangladeshi batting lineup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).