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Cricket Cricket Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online in India and Free Telecast, 1st T20I 2026 Catch the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand live from Chattogram. Find out how to watch the live stream in India and get the latest match updates.

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Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming: Following a competitive ODI series, Bangladesh and New Zealand shift their focus to the shortest format as they face off in the 1st T20I of the three-match series today, Monday, 27 April 2026. The match is being held at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, with the hosts looking to carry the momentum from their recent 2-1 victory in the 50-over format. Ben Stokes Looks Unrecognisable After Recent Facial Surgery, Leaves Fans Concerned.

As the T20 World Cup cycle continues to influence team selections, both sides have introduced fresh faces into their squads for this series.

BAN vs NZ Match Details and Timings

The opening fixture is scheduled to begin at 13:30 IST (14:00 local time). Bangladesh won the toss earlier today and elected to bowl first, looking to exploit any early moisture in the Chattogram surface.

New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, posted a competitive total of 182/6 in their 20 overs. Notable contributions came from Dane Cleaver and Katene Clarke, both of whom scored 51, while Nick Kelly added a quick-fire 39. For the hosts, Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/32.

Where to Watch BAN vs NZ Live Streaming in India

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the series is not being broadcast on traditional television channels. Instead, the digital rights are held exclusively by a single platform:

BAN v NZ Live Streaming: Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

Access: Viewing requires a "Match Pass" or a "Tour Pass," which provides access to all T20I fixtures in the series.

Free Telecast: There is currently no free-to-air telecast available for this series in the Indian market.

Bangladesh enters the T20I leg with high confidence after securing a historic series win in the ODIs. However, they are without several key veterans, providing an opportunity for younger talents like Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzim Hasan Sakib to stake their claims.

The New Zealand squad has seen several late changes due to injuries and franchise commitments. Ben Sears is expected to join the squad for the second T20I after completing his stint in the Pakistan Super League, while Muhammad Abbas has been retained as injury cover for Kristian Clarke.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).