New Zealand moved into a commanding 2–1 lead in the five-T20I NZ vs SA 2026 series after securing a dominant nine-wicket victory over South Africa at Eden Park on 20 March 2026. A clinical bowling performance followed by an unbeaten half-century from Tom Latham ensured the hosts chased down a modest target of 137 with more than three overs to spare. Wiaan Mulder Smashes Six As Ball Lands on Road Outside Hamilton Stadium During NZ vs SA 2nd T20I 2026 (Watch Video).

The victory marks a significant shift in momentum for the Black Caps, who have now won two matches in a row after dropping the series opener in Tauranga. For Mitchell Santner, the result provided a perfect farewell in his final match as captain before departing for the IPL, with Latham set to lead the side for the remainder of the tour.

New Zealand Take Lead

New Zealand notch a comfortable win in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the series against the Proteas 💪 📝: https://t.co/3Z1AKwiKkS pic.twitter.com/ni0ic95ubd — ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2026

Dominant bowling display

Opting to bowl first on a tricky Auckland surface, New Zealand’s attack never allowed the Proteas to settle. Ben Sears, Kyle Jamieson, and Mitchell Santner were the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets apiece and consistently stifling the visitors' scoring rate.

South Africa struggled to build meaningful partnerships throughout their innings. Only Nqobani Mokoena offered late resistance, striking an unbeaten 26 to push the total to 136/9. The Proteas' top order was dismantled early, leaving them reeling at 46/5 by the eighth over.

Clinical chase at Eden Park

New Zealand’s response was composed and efficient. Openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham put on a steady 71-run stand before Conway was dismissed for 39 by Keshav Maharaj. However, any hopes of a South African comeback were quickly extinguished by Latham’s aggressive strokeplay. New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026 Schedule.

Latham (63) reached his half-century with a powerful sweep for four, finishing the game alongside Nick Kelly (1) to seal the win in the 16th over. His ability to navigate the extra bounce of the Eden Park drop-in pitch proved the difference between the two sides. Tim Robinson played a run-a-ball 18 off 17, adding 40 off 31 with Latham for the second wicket.

Series outlook

With the series now standing at 2–1, South Africa must win the fourth T20I in Wellington to keep their hopes of a bilateral victory alive. New Zealand, boosted by their runners-up finish in the recent T20 World Cup, appears to be hitting peak form as they look to wrap up the series.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).