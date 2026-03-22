New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: New Zealand will look to secure a series victory against South Africa as the two sides meet for the fourth T20 International at Sky Stadium on Sunday. You can find New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Following a dominant eight-wicket win in Auckland on Friday, the Black Caps hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. A win today in the nation's capital would see the hosts clinch the trophy with one game to spare, continuing their strong form after recently reaching the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup. New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets in NZ vs SA 3rd T20I 2026; Tom Latham, Bowlers Shine As Black Caps Take 2–1 Lead

Where to Watch NZ vs SA Live Streaming and Telecast of 4th T20I?

Fans across different regions can access the live action through various platforms. In India, the Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights, while digital viewers can use FanCode or SonyLIV.

Match Fact

Region TV Channel / Broadcaster Online Streaming Platform New Zealand TVNZ 1 / Sport Nation TVNZ+ / ACC (Audio) South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App United Kingdom TNT Sports discovery+ India Sony Sports Network Sony LIV / FanCode Global Local Rights Holders ICC.tv (Select Regions)

The bilateral series has seen a significant shift in momentum since the opening fixture. South Africa began the tour with a clinical seven-wicket win at Mount Maunganui, but New Zealand have since responded with back-to-back victories. New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026 Schedule.

The hosts’ resurgence has been built on disciplined bowling and steady top-order contributions, most notably in the second T20I, where they triumphed by 68 runs.

This series serves as an immediate follow-up to the dramatic T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this month, where New Zealand eliminated the Proteas in Kolkata. While South Africa are fielding a somewhat rotated squad under the leadership of Keshav Maharaj, the pressure is on the visitors to win today to keep the series alive for the final showdown in Christchurch.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).