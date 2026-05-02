Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 3rd T20I 2026

Bangladesh will aim to secure a historic T20I series victory against New Zealand as the two sides meet in the BAN vs NZ 3rd and final T20I on 2 May 2026. After a convincing six-wicket win in the series opener and a frustrating rain-induced washout in the second fixture at Chattogram, the action now shifts to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. For the visitors, this match represents a final opportunity to level the series and find footing in a challenging tour where they previously lost the ODI leg 2-1. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav Share Historic Frame Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video).

BAN vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Timing and Venue

The third T20I is scheduled for an afternoon start, providing prime-time viewing for cricket enthusiasts in the Indian subcontinent.

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Date: Saturday, 02 May 2026

Time: 13:30 IST (01:30 PM)

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium BAN vs NZ Live Streaming in India

For viewers in India, the primary destination for the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series remains the digital space.

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming: The match will be streamed exclusively on the FanCode app and website. Fans can access the live feed by purchasing a "Match Pass" for a nominal fee or by opting for a monthly/annual subscription that covers multiple international series.

Accessing the BAN v NZ Stream: FanCode is available on Android, iOS, and can be cast to Smart TVs via Chromecast or Fire TV sticks. BAN vs NZ TV Telecast in India

There is no official live telecast of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh on any mainstream sports channel in India (such as Star Sports or Sony Sports). Fans wishing to watch the match on a larger screen are advised to use the FanCode app on their Smart TV or use the web browser on their television sets.

BAN vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 Match Preview

The hosts, led by Litton Das, enter the finale with significant momentum. Following their clinical performance in the first T20I, the ' Bangla Tigers' have proven adept at exploiting home conditions. The shift to Mirpur is expected to further favour the Bangladesh spinners, with the surface traditionally offering a slower bounce and grip.

For Nick Kelly’s New Zealand side, the series has been a test of resilience. The 'BlackCaps' have struggled to build substantial partnerships against a disciplined Bangladeshi bowling attack. However, the return of experienced campaigner Tom Latham, who missed the start of the T20I leg due to a training injury, is expected to provide much-needed stability to the middle order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).