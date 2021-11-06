Sharjah, Nov 6 (PTI) South Africa defeated England by 10 runs in their final Super 12 Group 1 match but still missed out on qualifying for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup due to net-run-rate calculations, here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, Rassie van der Dussen struck an unbeaten 94 off 60 balls, while Aiden Markram made 52 not out off 25 deliveries to guide South Africa to the commanding 189 for two.

Also Read | South Africa Fail to Qualify for the Semis but End Their Campaign on a High … – Latest Tweet by T20 World Cup 2021.

Quinton de Kock scored 27-ball 34.

South Africa then needed to restrict England to 131 to seal their semifinal spot ahead of Australia but failed as the Eoin Morgan-led side finished at 179 for eight.

Also Read | AUS vs WI Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner Shines With The Bat As Australia Registers 8-Wicket Win.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 189 for 2 in 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 94 not out, Aiden Markram 52 not out; Moeen Ali 1/27).

England: 179 for 8 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 33, Liam Livingstone 28; Kagiso Rabada 3/48).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)