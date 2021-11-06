West Indies met Australia met each other at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi. It was David Warner's unbeaten knock of 89 runs that led the team to a stunning win by 8 wickets. The team won the match with 22 balls to spare. In this article, we shall have a look at the stat highlights of the match. But before that, let's have a quick look at how the match panned out for both sides. So Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. Australia vs West Indies Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38: David Warner's Unbeaten Knock Takes Australia to 8 Wicket Win.

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis started off destroying the bowlers with sixes and fours at regular intervals. Of all the players, Keiron Pollard played well as he scored 44 runs for the side. He scored 44 from 31 runs. In the end, West Indies scored 157 runs. Australia on the other hand got a great start despite the fact Aaron Finch got dismissed on 9. David Warner scored an unbeaten knock of 89 runs. The team lost a couple of wickets. Mitchell Marsh scored 53 runs.

#David Warner surpasses Rohit Sharma as he scored 2265 runs from the first 80 innings. Virat Kohli leads the list.

#David Warner scored his 20th 50 in the T20Is.

#Mitchell Marsh scored his fifth half-century.

Australia is placed on number two of the T20 World Cup 2021 points table. The team has eight points in their kitty. West Indies are placed on number five of the points table. With this, Australia is having a close battle with South Africa for qualifying in the semi-finals.

