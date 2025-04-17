Johannesburg [South Africa], April 17 (ANI): South Africa have made a late adjustment to their squad for the upcoming Women's ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka, after a batting all-rounder was ruled out due to illness, as per the ICC. 31-year-old Anneke Bosch has been ruled out of the Proteas Women's upcoming ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and India, with top-order batter Lara Goodall set to take her spot in the squad.

The change sees the batter brought in as cover ahead of the team's departure to Colombo on April 22.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt will lead a blend of experience and uncapped talent, with the likes of Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, and Nonkululeko Mlaba forming the core of the squad.

Three players have also earned their first call-ups to the senior national team. Wicketkeeper Karabo Meso and spinner Seshnie Naidu, both of whom represented South Africa at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year, have been named in the tri-series squad.

They are joined by all-rounder Miane Smit, who previously travelled as a reserve during last year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The Wolvaardt-led side will take on India in their opening clash on Tuesday, April 29 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

The tri-series will see each side play the others twice before the top two teams meet in the final

Fixture: (All matches at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium)

1st ODI - 27 April: Sri Lanka vs India

2nd ODI - 29 April: India vs South Africa

3rd ODI - 2 May: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

4th ODI - 4 May: Sri Lanka vs India

5th ODI - 7 May: South Africa vs India

6th ODI - 9 May: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Final - 11 May

Proteas Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Chloe Tryon. (ANI)

