Former Sri Lanka T20I captain Dasun Shanaka is all set for his second Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Gujarat Titans (GT), who are set to rope in the all-rounder as Glenn Phillips' replacement for the remainder of the ongoing 2025 edition. Phillips was ruled out of IPL 2025 after picking up a groin injury while fielding during the SRH vs GT match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans' Star Glenn Phillips Ruled Out of Remainder of Season Due to Groin Injury.

As per Newswire, Shanaka will soon join the GT franchise and travel to India after getting the necessary clearance from authorities. Shanaka will soon join the GT franchise and travel to India after getting the necessary clearance from the authorities. Shanaka made his IPL debut for GT in 2023 and featured in 3 matches, where the all-rounder accumulated 26 wickets.

Interestingly, Shanaka came in as Kane Williamson's replacement in IPL 2023 after the star New Zealand batter picked up an injury on his right leg while fielding during the GT vs CSK match at Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill Touches Feet of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla to Seek Blessings Ahead of GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The 33-year-old boasts a solid T20 track record, scoring 4,449 runs in 243 matches, which included three hundred and 16 half-centuries, and picked up 91 wickets. Out of three T20 tons, two have been in international cricket for the Sri Lanka national cricket team,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).