New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The following are the top sports stories at 1725 hours:

Also Read | SOU vs MCI Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019-20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Southampton vs Manchester City Football Match.

SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-INTERVIEW

Feeling yet to sink in but my life hasn't changed at all: Cummins on IPL big bucks

Also Read | VIL vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019-20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match.

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) It's been six months since he struck IPL gold with a record-breaking bid but Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins says his life hasn't changed one bit because he has never been the sort to be too affected by either success or failure.

SPO-GOLF-ATWAL

Atwal's 66 rockets him into top-20 at Rocket Classic

Detroit (Michigan), Jul 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal put on a master class as he drove well to fire a six-under 66 in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to end the day at Tied 18th, here.

SPO-CRI-CSA-AWARDS

Quinton de Kock named men's Cricketer of the Year in CSA's virtual awards

Johannesburg, Jul 5 (PTI) White-ball skipper Quinton de Kock was named the men's 'cricketer of the year' at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) annual awards ceremony, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-MENDIS-LD ACCIDENT

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested after fatal road accident

Colombo, Jul 5 (PTI) Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested on Sunday after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a 64-year-old cyclist.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY

Would have changed my game to be a T20 player: Ganguly backs format

Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday lent his support for T20 cricket, saying he would have reinvented his game to meet the demands of the shortest format if he was playing in this era.

SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN-STOKES

Stokes is a bit like Kohli, he will turn out to be an excellent captain: Hussain

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has compared Ben Stokes' leadership abilities with Virat Kohli, saying the all-rounder will turn out to be an "excellent captain" when he dons the hat in Joe Root's absence during the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton, starting July 8.

SPO-WRESTLING-COOK-INTERVIEW

India has burned me pretty deeply: wrestling coach Cook on sacking

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) "Burned deeply" by his abrupt exit as Indian women's wrestling coach, Andrew Cook is still trying to figure out what went wrong in his stint during which he did what was required of him.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-CHHETRI

Chhetri motivated enough to keep going, very valuable to youngsters: Stimac

By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Indian football head coach Igor Stimac feels that talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri is motivated enough to keep going and remains "very valuable" for guiding the national team youngsters.

SPO-VIRUS-CAB-EDEN CORRECTED) CAB closes office for 7 days after Eden staff tests positive for COVID-19

Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) headquarter was on Sunday shut down for seven days after a non-permanent staff of the iconic Eden Gardens ground tested positive for COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-BRATHWAITE

Brathwaite banking on Brooks to make impact against England as Dravid predicted "big things" for him

Manchester, Jul 5 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite expects batsman Shamarh Brooks to be a key player for the team during the upcoming Test series against England despite his limited experience as India legend Rahul Dravid has predicted a great career for him.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-WARNER

Having Warner in team is like having Floyd Mayweather: Justin Langer

Melbourne, Jul 5 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday likened David Warner to unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather, calling him an "absolute ripper" who will never get to be a leader thanks to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

SPO-BASKET-LD IND

Need for a basketball league in India: national team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) There is no dearth of talent in India according to men's basketball captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, who feels the advent of a professional league will give the national players an opportunity to prosper in the sport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)