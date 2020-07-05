FC Barcelona (BAR) will take on Villarreal CF (VIL) in the latest round of La Liga 2019-20 fixtures. VIL vs BAR match will be played at the La Ceramica Stadium on July 5, 2020 (late Sunday night). Quique Setien’s men are winless in their last two games and will be looking to change that. Meanwhile, fans looking for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga clash can scroll down below. Barcelona Announces 24-Member Squad for La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Villareal Amid Lionel Messi’s Transfer Rumours.

Villarreal are fifth in the points table and in search of Champions League qualification for next season. They are just three points behind fourth-placed Sevilla and a win could see them replace the Andalusian side. The Yellow submarines will be without the services of Romero Funes Mori and Vicente Iborra for this clash. Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are seeing their chances of defending the league title being diminished by each passing game week. The Catalans are four points behind Real Madrid and need a solid performance and all three points in this clash if they are to keep pace with them. The Blaugrana’s will be without Frenkie De Jong who is injured at the moment.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Sergio Asenjo (VIL) must be your keeper or this clash.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mario Gaspar (VIL), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Gerard Pique (BAR) can be picked in your defence.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Santi Cazorla (VIL), Samuel Chukwueze (VIL), Ansu Fati (BAR) and Riqui Puig (BAR) can be selected as your midfielders.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Paco Alcacer (VIL), Gerard Moreno (VIL) and Lionel Messi (BAR) should be your forwards.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sergio Asenjo (VIL), Mario Gaspar (VIL), Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Santi Cazorla (VIL), Samuel Chukwueze (VIL), Ansu Fati (BAR), Riqui Puig (BAR), Paco Alcacer (VIL), Gerard Moreno (VIL) and Lionel Messi (BAR).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be named as your captain while Gerard Moreno (VIL) can be picked as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).