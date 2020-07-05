Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in their last Premier League 2019-20 fixture showing little mercy towards the newly crowned Premier League champions and will be hoping for a similar result when they visit Southampton for their next league match on Sunday. Southampton are on a losing streak of six matches against Pep Guardiola’s side and have won only once in their last 12 meetings against the Cityzens. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for the Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League clash, please scroll down. Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online.

Guardiola's City, who conceded the Premier League trophy to Liverpool after two successive title-winning campaigns, have already started preparing for next season. They were ruthless against Liverpool and could have won by a bigger margin if not a VAR review. City are, however, winless in their last two away games in the league with defeats coming at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge, the latter confirming Liverpool as the new Premier League champions.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a number of injury concerns with club captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofiane Boufal out of this match. Nathan Tella and Yan Valery are also serious doubts while defender Jannik Vestergaard is out with a muscle problem. City welcome centre-back Fernandinho, who returns after serving a two-match suspension following his red card at Chelsea.

Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – City custodian Ederson Moraes (MCI) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kyle Walker (MCI), Benjamin Mendy (MCI) and Ryan Bertrand (SOU) should be picked as the defenders for this match.

Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin du Bruyne (MCI) and Phil Foden (MCI) are must pick for midfielders. The pair will be joined by James Ward-Prose (SOU), Riyad Mahrez (MCI) and Oriol Romeu (SOU) in midfield.

Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raheem Sterling (MCI) and Danny Ings (SOU) will be the attacking pair in front.

Southampton striker Danny Ings (SOU) should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team while Kevin du Bruyne (MCI) will be the vice-captain. Both the players have been in tremendous form since the season restart.

