Andhra Pradesh [India], July 30 (ANI): East Coast Railway Sports Association of Waltair and East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organization-Waltair jointly organized Visakha Uttkarsh-Sports and Cultural fest on Saturday at Sagarmala Conventions in Visakhapatnam.

This was the fest organized by only Waltair Division to felicitate and recognize the immense contribution made by sports personnel of the Railways with sports talent and showcase of the rich culture of Indian Heritage.

On the occasion of the fest, the outstanding and distinguished players who have brought laurels to the Indian Railways, by participating in different events of games at National and International level were felicitated.

The event was witnessed by the colourful cultural programs of various dance performances from classical and folk segments from Kuchipudi, Odissi, folk etc.The Chief Guest of the grand event was Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager & Smt Manjushree Prasad, President ECoRWWO. ADRM Operations Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Vice President of ECoRWWO Smt Madhusmita Sahoo, Sports Officer Pravin Bhati and T. Mouliswar Rao Divisional Coordinator ECoR Shramik Congress and other Union representatives graced the occasion.Five distinguished sports persons were felicitated and were presented with outstanding sports persons of the year awards.

The five sports persons who were felicitated are Jagadeep Hooda, Indian Railway Chief Coach (Boxing); Manoj Kumar, Arjuna Awardee Gold & Bronze medalist (Boxing); Diwakar Prasad, Indian Railway Boxing Coach for Senior Indian Railway Men BoxingTeam; N Usha, Dhyanchand Awardee & International Coach for Indian Women Boxing Team and Reddy Srinivasa Rao International Boxing Coach for Senior Indian Railway Women Boxing Team.

The cultural teams were felicitated by the Chief Guest Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager & Smt Manjushree Prasad, President ECoRWWO. Addressing the gathering DRM Saurabh Prasad acknowledged the gracious presence of distinguished personalities who had made the fest more eventful and spared valuable time to witness the grand event.

Prasad said that this event is one of the best platforms to recognize the sports talent & encourage the spirit and will continue to recognize and encourage the talented railway personalities. The glittering celebrations concluded with spellbound cultural events that enthralled the audience. (ANI)

